Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.76.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. 2,686,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,376. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.