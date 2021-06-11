Ann Calby Miller Sells 12,874 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,248. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $458.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

