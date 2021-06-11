Brokerages Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.68. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

