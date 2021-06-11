Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Buys 1,026 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall purchased 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $13,286.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,383.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 44,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
