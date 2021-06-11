Greencore Group (GNCGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS: GNCGY) recently:

6/4/2021 – Greencore Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

6/2/2021 – Greencore Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2021 – Greencore Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2021 – Greencore Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/11/2021 – Greencore Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GNCGY stock remained flat at $$7.95 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. Greencore Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

