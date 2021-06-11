Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post -$2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.82) and the lowest is ($3.52). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($7.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.45) to ($6.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.53. 24,223,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,072,359. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

