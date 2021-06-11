$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 730%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $8.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SC. Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 22.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 366.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,699,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SC stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 465,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,282. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

