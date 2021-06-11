Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd Sells 47,555 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VXRT stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $8.74. 103,839,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,538,412. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 110,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.