Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52.

On Monday, April 5th, Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.21. 661,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,555. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $210.75 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

