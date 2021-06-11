HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $408,062.62 and $1.42 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.20 or 0.00768388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

