Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CEO Sells $838,750.00 in Stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $838,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PEI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. 1,598,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.60.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 132.50% and a negative net margin of 114.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

