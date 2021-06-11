Donut 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $106,225.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Donut has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $948,771.97 and $106,225.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00158753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.01101912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,168.37 or 0.99965265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars.

