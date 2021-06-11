Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE BGX remained flat at $$14.47 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,996. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.