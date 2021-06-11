The India Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of IFN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.48. 89,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,583. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

