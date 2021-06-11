-$0.24 EPS Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.26). NuCana also reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NuCana by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 364,801 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCNA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 1,764,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,668. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

