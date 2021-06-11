Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 347,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,021. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

