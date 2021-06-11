Alphr finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $293,702.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $293,702.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00007005 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00193054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.56 or 0.01121478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,265.22 or 0.99846250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

