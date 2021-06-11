Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Hold

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.71. 437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,675. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

