Kadena Price Tops $0.58 (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $71.51 million and $1.13 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00193054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.56 or 0.01121478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,265.22 or 0.99846250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,773,787 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

