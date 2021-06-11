Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-94 million.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

