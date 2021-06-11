Financial Review: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) & Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples-Sidney Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 46.99%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 17.00% 6.59% 0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.87 $22.78 million $1.30 22.13

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

