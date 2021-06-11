First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.48. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

