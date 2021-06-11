Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Short Interest Update

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the May 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INPCF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70. Input Capital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

About Input Capital

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

