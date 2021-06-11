Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Declines By 91.9%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MMSMY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

