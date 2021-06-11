Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIG stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. 134,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,931. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

