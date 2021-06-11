Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several analysts have commented on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,080. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

