Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.72. Ally Financial reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 144,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.42. Ally Financial has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

