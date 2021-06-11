$0.25 EPS Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.34. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million.

Shares of HRTG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

