$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PNFP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,975. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 131,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

