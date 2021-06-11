Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $11.89 on Friday, reaching $2,423.24. 56,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,307.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,436.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

