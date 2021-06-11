ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Down 94.3% in May

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the May 13th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

