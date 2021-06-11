Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in May

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the May 13th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NWITY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,417. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82. Network International has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

