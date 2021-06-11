Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 32,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18. Elemental Royalties has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.73.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

