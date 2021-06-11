Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.01. 128,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

