Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.37. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. 986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

