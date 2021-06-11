$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.54. 356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,308. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $370.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

