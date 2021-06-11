Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,984,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,700 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $127,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 246,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.23. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

