Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Decreases By 98.6%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the May 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marui Group stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 10,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,859. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

