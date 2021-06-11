Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Decreases By 98.6%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the May 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marui Group stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 10,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,859. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01.
Marui Group Company Profile
