Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 153,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,594,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.14. The company had a trading volume of 277,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,308. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $390.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

