Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

V traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.52. 147,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625,912. The company has a market cap of $456.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.07. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

