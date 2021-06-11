Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

FIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of FRA FIE traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching €66.85 ($78.65). 26,539 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €66.29. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

