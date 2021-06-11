-$0.44 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. 289,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,286. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.