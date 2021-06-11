Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.83 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $22.83 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00164227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.04 or 0.01143236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.26 or 1.00464082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

