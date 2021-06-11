Cypress Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.56. 451,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,262,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

