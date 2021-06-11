O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

MRK stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $75.94. 325,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,922,932. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

