Heritage Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 140,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Walmart by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.63. 156,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,714,280. The company has a market capitalization of $394.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.