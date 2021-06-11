Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $105.00 Average PT from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

