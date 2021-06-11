Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $119.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arvinas by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after buying an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after buying an additional 497,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after buying an additional 458,362 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.