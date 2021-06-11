Credits Price Tops $0.0492 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $545,720.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

