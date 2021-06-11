PlayGame Reaches Market Cap of $499,257.94 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $499,257.94 and $5,912.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.00773994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00085537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

